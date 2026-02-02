Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 kids sledding hit by car in Chesterfield neighborhood, sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two children on a sled were struck by a car in a Chesterfield neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 9100 block of Harmad Drive around 3:30 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

There was no word on the extent of the children's injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

