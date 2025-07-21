Parents share details about their son and his death in Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — While Khannor Vreeland's parents mourn the loss of their son who drowned after suffering a cramp while swimming in the Swift Creek Reservoir, they want the community to know about the impact the teenager made during his life.

"He had the biggest heart. You know, he always was the light of any room," Khannor's father Jeremy Vreeland said.

"Khannor was smart and kind and warm hearted, and he had the biggest heart for children," Khannor's mother Lyndsey Vreeland said.

Khannor was Lyndsey and Jeremy Vreeland's second born and one of four children.

His family says he was an "old soul" who loved gaming, cooking, cars and family. He had plans to attend community college, but on July 12, everything would change.

That's when a picnic with friends on the Swift Creek Reservoir turned tragic.

"He was out with some friends and his girlfriend, and I guess that the plan was that one friend, I believe, was going to stay on shore and set up a picnic, and he and his girlfriend were going to swim to the island, but from where they had chosen to get in at it was, it was a very long swim," Lyndsey Vreeland said.

WTVR Khannor Vreeland and his parents

"The last thing that his girlfriend or anybody heard was Khannor yell cramp," Lyndsey Vreeland said. "She tried very hard to save his life, but she just could not keep him up. And they called 911, but there was, it was just too late at that point, and they were unable to rescue our son."

"I think it's important to use this for something good, so doing what we can to prevent anyone else from going through this. It's a combination of warm water and exerting yourself," Jeremy Vreeland said.

The Vreelands say Khannor was a strong swimmer who learned as an infant.

His family is trying to come to terms with the fact that he will never have a family of his own.

"He could have been an amazing father and husband, and he just has so many things he could have gone on to do, and I'm never going to see any of it," Lyndsey Vreeland said.

Khannor's parents said family and friends were important to her son and he was important to them.

“I wish I had more time with him before he passed,” said his brother Dorryan Vreeland.

Khannor's mother Lyndsey dyed her hair blue in honor of her son's favorite color.

"There was a thing at his church where Sunday service, everybody was asked to wear blue to honor his memory and I wanted to go to see that, but also to be a part of it. So I stripped all the color out of my hair, and I dyed it blue in his memory," Lyndsey Vreeland said. "It was the last color that I really remember him having, was this color of blue. So I'm going to be wearing this for a while." Khannor's mother said it matches his eyes that were like "diamonds."

The Vreelands are working with his church to also honor their son.

"He did to an altar call, I believe that's what it's called, a few weeks back, and that makes me happy for him. We ourselves are not overly religious people. We have faith, but we're not religious. But the fact that he did find something, that makes me happy for him. I have even asked his church if there is a way that maybe he can get baptized even though he's gone. I think that is something that he would like, and I would love to do for him," Lyndsey Vreeland said.

A celebration of life service is being held at Journey Christian Church Tuesday from 10 until 12. The family is asking everyone who loved Khannor to attend.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.