Police ID teen killed in Hopewell shooting; 'armed and extremely dangerous' teen wanted

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are on the hunt for a suspect they said is "armed and extremely dangerous" wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy in Hopewell Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Spruce Street for the report of shots fired just after 8 pm.

When police arrived, they found 17-year-old Orlando Monroe Jr. of Hopewell unresponsive and suffering from apparent "gunshot-related trauma." He was pronounced dead by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

Hopewell Police Keymonte Bland-White

Police are searching for 18-year-old Keymonte Bland-White on warrants of First Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony X 2, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge Firearm in Public, Attempted Malicious Wounding and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Officers described Bland-White as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"Bland-White is considered armed and extremely dangerous," police warned. "He is known to have ties to the City of Petersburg and City of Norfolk."

No details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.