Teenager shot and killed on his own street in Hopewell: 'It’s heartbreaking'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in front of his cousin's house Thursday night, just a couple of doors down from his own house.

Crime Insider sources say he and the suspect knew each other.

Hopewell police identified Thursday night's shooting victim as 17-year-old Orlando Monroe.

His mom was too distraught to talk Friday. She was visibly shaken by the shocking shooting death of her teenage boy.

“No one deserves to go out like that,” said Michael McLawhorn, who tried helping the teen in the moments after the shooting. “Stop shooting people. Put your hands up like we did back in the day."

His girlfriend tried keeping Monroe alive with chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Crime Insider sources confirm the boy was shot multiple times, right outside his cousin's house in the 800 block of Spruce Street.

"My girlfriend gave him chest compressions and tried giving CPR," said McLawhorn.

Police are asking if you know where the suspect, 18-year-old Keomonte Bland-White is, to contact the police. They say he has ties to Petersburg and the city of Norfolk.

The teen's death has made neighbors angry, urging the alleged shooter to turn himself in.

"I’m just fed up with the shooting,” said McLawhorn, who said the community is fed up with violence near and far.

McLawhorn says shots are heard every now and then, but it had never been this close to home.

"It's ridiculous, dude,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. The violence has to stop!"

Anyone with information about where Keomonte Bland-White is asked to call the police. He is considered armed and dangerous.