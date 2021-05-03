Henrico Food Network champ’s bake sale supports India: 'Richmond’s an amazing city'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henrico woman crowned as the winner of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship supported those struggling with COVID-19 in India by holding a bake sale Sunday.

Keya Wingfield, who owns Keya and Co., currently lives in Richmond but was born and raised in India where the coronavirus has hit people especially hard, especially in recent weeks.

"There are people losing lives every single day," Wingfield said. "People are gasping for air to breathe. There is no oxygen left anywhere, there are no hospital beds left anywhere."

To support those in need, she organized a bake sale Sunday between noon and 3 p.m. at her studio at 3310-K on Rosedale Avenue to aid her homeland.

"I do have family and friends back in India right now," Wingfield said. "There are some that are very fortunate who have been vaccinated and are not affected right now. But then there are a few who are losing friends, acquaintances, coworkers, whole families are being wiped out."

Robin Reeks, a baker at Wingfield's studio, said it was inspiring to see long lines of people who come out and show their support.

"It warms my heart to see the turnout that we've had, and just the love that the city has shown to both Keya, and the cause that is so special to her," Reeks said. "Richmond’s an amazing city. It's a very giving city, and a very loving city. And I'm not surprised, but I am thrilled."

The bake sale sold out of items quickly, but Wingfield has also set up a Venmo account to allow people to directly donate money to foundations that are helping those in India. Donations can be sent to the Venmo handle KEYA2021.

More information about the donation efforts can be found on Keya's Instagram.