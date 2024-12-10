One dead after shooting and multi-vehicle crash on I-95 south in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting and subsequent multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Monday night, per Virginia State Police.

VSP responded to a crash around 8:45 on Interstate 95 Southbound at the 72-mile marker in Richmond. According to VSP, the driver of a 2021 Ford Escape had crashed against the guardrail, and the drivers of four additional vehicles had collided in a chain-reaction crash while attempting to avoid striking the Ford.

21-year-old Kevin James Irvin Jr. of Richmond drove the 2021 Ford Escape. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door, and Irvin had been struck multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No one in the crash involving four vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a dark-colored sedan.

Virginia State Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call #77 or 804-750-0858, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email information you might have to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

