Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One dead after shooting and multi-vehicle crash on I-95 south in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 10, 2024
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting and subsequent multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Monday night, per Virginia State Police.

VSP responded to a crash around 8:45 on Interstate 95 Southbound at the 72-mile marker in Richmond. According to VSP, the driver of a 2021 Ford Escape had crashed against the guardrail, and the drivers of four additional vehicles had collided in a chain-reaction crash while attempting to avoid striking the Ford.

21-year-old Kevin James Irvin Jr. of Richmond drove the 2021 Ford Escape. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door, and Irvin had been struck multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No one in the crash involving four vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a dark-colored sedan.

Virginia State Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call #77 or 804-750-0858, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email information you might have to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone