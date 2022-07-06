Kevin Durant series 'Swagger' looking to cast extras in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever wanted to see yourself on a TV screen, now is your moment.

Kendall Cooper Casting is accepting submissions for extras to be in the second season of the AppleTV+ original series, “Swagger."

Since filming will be taking place in and around Richmond, the casting team is looking for locals of all ethnicities, ages, genders and sizes to portray various roles — such as high school students, basketball players, cheerleaders, parents of basketball players, people attending basketball games and many other roles.

While being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not a requirement, you will be asked about your vaccination status on your submission form. There will be mandatory COVID testing each day of work and masks will be required at all times — except when you're appearing on camera.

The filming starts in July and will continue through November, according to the casting company. The work is typically a one to three day commitment with 12 hours of filming each day. All extra work, fittings and testing is paid.

Casting will be ongoing throughout the filming schedule. You will need to include clear, unfiltered photos of yourself in your submission.

Click here to go to the submission page.

The Kendall Cooper Casting team will contact you directly if you are selected for a role.

"Swagger" is a series created by Reggie Rock Bythewood inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experience growing up in the DMV area. It stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill.