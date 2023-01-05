Man arrested in Prince William mass shooting that killed child, injured 4 teens

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested by Prince William County detectives in a shooting that killed a three-year-girl and injured four teens.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home in Dumfries after someone called the Public Safety Communications Center reporting they had been shot. The center had received multiple other calls about a shooting in the area.

A Dumfries police officer first arrived at the scene and found one of the victims outside in front of the home. Additional officers from Prince William County arrived and entered the home, finding four additional victims in the basement.

One of the victims, a three-year-old child, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were brought to hospitals to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers developed a person of interest. The suspect was later detained without incident after an officer on the perimeter at a nearby business along Richmond Highway saw a person who matched the description of the suspect.

Further investigation found that the suspect had been staying at the home where officers were called and was in a relationship with one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl.

During an altercation at the home, police said the suspect shot the 17-year-old in the front of the home and the other four victims who were inside the home.

A 13-year-old boy was in another part of the home and was uninjured during the confrontation.

Four of the victims, including the decedent and the uninjured 13-year-old, are siblings who live at the home. The fifth victim, a 14-year-old boy, also lived at the home but was unrelated to the other victims.

After the investigation, the suspect, Kanyatta Lee Oglesby, was arrested.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to aid in this investigation, including video surveillance footage, to contact police. Virginia law prohibits law enforcement from disclosing the decedent’s identity due to their age. Additional information will be released when available.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.