Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia home

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 12:58:12-05

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.

Prince William County Police said in a news release that officers who responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Dumfries found five people with gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. They didn't immediately release ages or names, but said the shooter and victims appeared to know each other.

The news release said that the violence appeared isolated to the home and that a person of interest was in police custody. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

