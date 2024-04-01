Richmond police identify victim in fatal officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Richmond has been identified.

Police say 20-year-old Kenneth Sharp was shot and killed by police after he flashed a firearm during an encounter with officers Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, where officers were initially called for a report of a disturbance by an armed person.

Sharp was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond police are asking anyone in the area of the shooting to send video or audio from the scene. You can use this linkto submit any evidence.

If you have any information on the shooting, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

