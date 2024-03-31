Watch Now
Police: Man killed after 'brief encounter' with Richmond Police during which he produced a gun

Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 31, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police shot and killed a man after a "brief encounter" during which the man produced a gun, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

"Officers were called to the 1900 block of Cedar Street [at about 4:58 a.m. Sunday] for the report of a disturbance with an armed person. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and located the suspect, an adult male," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "After a brief encounter during which the male produced a firearm, the suspect was shot. The male sustained a life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Police have not yet identified the deceased but did say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

"As is standard in officer-involved shooting investigations, the officer will be placed on administrative leave," the email continued.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

