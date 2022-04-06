Watch
Man fatally shot in Richmond alley identified by police

WTVR
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:17:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man who was found fatally shot in a Richmond alley on Tuesday night has been identified by police.

Detectives have identified the victim as Kenneth Cooper, Jr., 27, of Richmond.

On Tuesday night just after 7 p.m., Richmond officers responded to the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Cooper, Jr, with an apparent gunshot wound down and unresponsive in an alley.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

