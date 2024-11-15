How you can help her make a Christmas miracle happen

PETERSBURG, Va. — A free store in Petersburg is hoping to help ease the financial stress of the holidays — but they need your help.

For Kendrena Simmons, gifting and expecting nothing in return is something she does year-round.



"I can't explain that feeling," Simmons said. "No money in the world, nothing in the world can give you that feeling of supplying someone in need."

She operates the Glorifying God Free Clothing Store in Petersburg.

"It's been really a pour of outreach in the community," Simmons said.

Heading into the holiday season, Simmons is organizing a Christmas Family Drive to help those who may not be able to afford holiday gifts for their loved ones.

"You may come and say, 'OK, I want to get something for my wife, I wasn't able to buy anything for Christmas,' you can pick something out for your wife," Simmons said. "If your children say they would like to pick out something for their parents, they can pick out something."

There is a tree at the front of the store covered in tickets, each labeled with a gender and age group. Those who want to donate can come in, pick a ticket, and bring an appropriate gift back by Dec. 14.

The gift drive has already begun receiving items, including bikes and tools.

Those hoping to pick a free gift can come into the store on Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The store also needs volunteers and supplies, like paper, tape, and gift bags, to wrap the presents on Christmas Eve.

Simmons hopes to give away at least 80 gifts through the drive.

"I'm really praying that the tree is empty by Dec. 14," Simmons said.

The store is located at 2439 County Drive, open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Simmons also invites donors to choose a category of their own and bring the gift to the store.

If you would like to volunteer with the store on Christmas Eve, you can reach out directly to Kendrena Simmons at (804) 896-3630.

