Chesterfield County mom helps her son's legacy live on inside this Henrico hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.--It's been almost four years since a rare mitochondrial disease took the life of Donna Reynolds' 9-year old son, Kellan.

But this Chesterfield mom isn't let her son's memory die.

Reynolds is holding the fourth annual Kellan's Legacy of Love Toy Drive, which collects toys for kids at St. Mary's Hospital, who may be going through the same struggles Kellan did.

"They found out he loved Mr. Potato Head, and they found him a stuffed Mr. Potato Head," explained Reynolds who says the nurses at St. Mary's made a huge difference in her son's life. "And he was so excited about that. It brought him you know, a distraction from what was going on. And that's a big thing with the toys is to be distracted from what's really going on."

Since CBS 6 first reported on the drive in January of 2021, it's continued to grow.

Reynold's movement has now achieved nonprofit status, and people can donate to the drive through online registries available through Target and Amazon.



"It's huge just to see the smile on a kid's face, see a smile on a siblings face," noted St. Mary's child life specialist Molly Norris. "And then just see the parents have a little bit of a relief that there's something happy that's coming about the hospital experience."

Reynolds will be collecting toys through February 6th.

You can find out more informationhere.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!