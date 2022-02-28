Group picks up litter on historic Richmond Slave Trail

RICHMOND, Va. — Keep Virginia Cozy, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Virginia’s wilderness and cities, held its second annual litter cleanup in honor of Black History Month Saturday.

Volunteers met at Ancarrow's Landing to remove trash from the historic Richmond Slave Trail, which chronicles the history of the trade of enslaved people from Africa to Virginia in the 1800s.

As volunteers cleaned, they were enjoyed some coffee from Crossroads coffee shop and a special guest from the American Civil War Museum shared the significance of the area and on Richmond's rich Black history.

“We’re a community organization, and a community is made up of everybody. A large part of that, and what we do, is trying to be inclusive to everyone to come out,” Keep Virginia Cozy founder Brian Bell said. “And we don’t just want to go to these spots and pick up trash and leave and not have any contact or connection to them.”

Keep Virginia Cozy has removed over 45,000 pounds of litter from Virginia's waterways, parks, and neighborhoods since its creation in 2017, according to officials with the group.

Keep Virginia Cozy has information available for those interested in volunteering.

