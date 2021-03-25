Missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Richmond; police have 'concern for her safety'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in Richmond.

Richmond Police said Kayla Whetzel was last seen in the Libbie Avenue and Monument Avenue area.

"There have also been reports that she was seen in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard," police said.

Officials said Whetzel suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication, so "there is a concern for her safety."

Additionally, police said Whetzel is not familiar with the Richmond area.

Whetzel is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Whetzel’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Cartagena at 804-337-4724 or Acting Major R. Edwards at 804-338-2439.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. Ipics@wtvr.com from your phone.