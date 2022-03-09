Man killed in Richmond shooting that injured 8-month-old baby identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in an early Wednesday morning shooting on Fairfield Avenue.

Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond Police were called to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Howard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Kavon Howard, 44, of Richmond. The 8-month-old baby who was also injured with a gunshot wound is in the hospital with what police are saying are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.