Kat Simons, beloved Richmond radio personality, passes away: 'She was a legend'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kat Simons, the beloved longtime Richmond radio personality devoted to animals and a host of charitable causes and organizations, has died, according to officials with WTVR-FM.

"She was more than a voice on the radio; she was a cherished friend and a comforting presence, always offering a kind word or a sweet question with sincere curiosity," reads a post on the Mix 98.1 website.

Simons worked for the station, known for decades as Lite 98, as a DJ on middays for more than 25 years.

Provided to WTVR Kat Simons

"Kat's life was a symphony of kindness and dedication, played out over the airwaves of Virginia radio," colleagues wrote.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Greg McQuade remembered Simons as a "true friend of four-legged animals who needed a forever home across central Virginia."

"She was a legend," McQuade wrote. "Kat was a gem and a dedicated soul. For years she would faithfully help me with contests in the ring at the Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo."

Provided to WTVR Melissa Golden, Kat Simons and Greg McQuade.

Simons grew up in Elkins, West Virginia, where her love of animals on her family's farm led to her lifetime of support for area animal rescue groups.

"Her efforts touched numerous organizations, including Richmond and Hanover ARC, Relay for Life, the VA, USO, the Alzheimer's Association, Arthritis Association, SPARC, Faison, Children's Hospital, the READ Center, and the Diabetes Association," officials with the radio station wrote.

Simons was remembered for her "generous spirit" and "surprising many with random acts of kindness, monetary gifts, gift cards, and thoughtful birthday cards."

"She was a constant companion, whether at work or at home. Her presence was always a continual source of comfort and pleasure," staffers wrote. "Kat's legacy of love and kindness will forever echo in our hearts. Thank you for everything, Kat."

