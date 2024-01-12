James River dance team honors student killed by distracted driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.-- It's been nearly two and a half years since former James River High School student and dancer Erin Kasemersky was killed by a distracted driver.

Now, once again, the school is working to turn this tragedy into something positive, hosting the second annual KD Dance Invitational in her honor.

Dance teams from across Central Virginia will compete from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night in the James River Gym, and one team will be named the winner.

During Kasemersky's time at James River, she was a member of the school's dance team Rapid Motion, as well as the school's leadership center.

Longtime Rapid Motion dance coach, Juli Garrett, says she actually started coaching Kasemersky, or “Kas," as she nicknamed her, when she was a little girl at Jessica Morgan School of Dance.

Then ,when Kas joined Rapid Motion, Garrett says their bond grew.

"She had a lot of energy, and she loved dance," explained Garrett. "She was very helpful with everyone in the community. I mean, it wasn't just dance. She was part of the leadership program, show choir here also. So, she's definitely has done so much for us, here in the community. So, it's really nice to be able to keep her memory, you know, her spirits with us all the time."

Garrett says Kasemersky would be excited to see the work her dance family is doing to keep her memory alive.

"She was the one that everyone knew, like she would always keep us going, her spirit ,her energy," said Garrett. "So that is you know, that is something that she would probably be like, I don't understand why we're doing all this but she's definitely looking over us I know. And I keep her in my thoughts and prayers every day."

Tickets for Friday night's competition $5 each, and they can be purchased online or at the door.

All of the money raised will go towards a scholarship in Kasemersky's name, which will support a James River student athlete.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!