Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by drunk driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two James River High School students are turning a tragedy into something positive.

Anna Perry and Emma Kohstall have organized a dance competition in honor of Erin Kasemersky, who was killed last year after she was hit by a drunk driver on her way to visit her sister at James Madison University.

Kasemersky was a member of James River's dance team called Rapid Motion and the school's leadership center.

"We think it's gonna be a great opportunity to just continue on Erin's legacy, her love for dance and James River," explained Perry. "We just really hope it'll be a great night to honor her."

Five different high school dance teams are competing in the KD Invitational dance competition, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night. The James River team will put on a performance at the end of the event.

Tickets are $3 each, and Perry and Kohstall have a goal of raising $4,000 for the the Kasemersky Scholarship, which supports a James River student athlete in their athletic pursuits.

You can donate or purchase tickets to the competition here.