"Karting 4 CKG" takes Cameron Gallagher's focus on teen mental health to southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're just a few weeks away from the Speakup 5k, the annual Richmond running event that brings a focus to teen mental health, in honor of Cameron Gallagher, a 16-year-old who died in 2014 after running a half-marathon.

But an event this week in southwest Virginia involving professional drivers is helping the foundation that bears her name spread its message even further.

Cameron struggled with depression and was intent on making it easier for young people to talk about mental health.

Cameron's aunt Clair Norman said the 4th annual edition of 'Karting 4 CKG' at Virginia International Raceway in Danville on Thursday, will do a lot to make that conversation even easier, which is the focus of the CKG Foundation.

"Drivers who are there for the bigger event this weekend, are volunteering their time to help spread the word about our mission," said Norman. "And to help impact teen mental health."

Go-Karts might seem an unlikely vehicle for Cameron's message, but Cameron's uncle PJ Gallagher explains that it's all part of the evolution of how we deal with mental health.

"You have these big, tough NASCAR drivers who can now talk about having to step back and 'clear their head," Gallagher said. "That's a far cry from a few decades ago when the biggest driver was known as 'The Intimidator.'

The popularity of the Speakup 5k made Karting 4 CKG a natural fit for event sponsors. "We couldn't do this wonderful event without our sponsors, including Woodfin, Page Audi of Richmond, ACG Wealth Management, and Reliable Payments, among many others," Norman said.

