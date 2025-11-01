Missing Ashland woman was last seen Monday

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are asking the community for help in finding 31-year-old Kara Melton.

Melton, who was reported missing late Friday morning, was last seen leaving her home in Ashland on Monday, Oct. 27 around noon. No foul play is currently suspected, but her family is worried about her well-being.

Police described Melton as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of a bumblebee and lemon on her left foot.

Anyone with information regarding Melton’s location should call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

