Vigil honors worker killed at Richmond Dollar General: 'It makes no sense'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Loved ones gathered at a vigil Saturday to remember Kamarr Hall, the worker gunned down at the Dollar General on Richmond Highway earlier this month.

“I just want to tell the world how special this man was to me," Shakisha Harris-Hall said about her husband. "Devastating. My heart is hurting. My feelings are hurt because, like I said, he would’ve gave anybody anything in the world. They didn’t have to take him from us like this.”

Shakisha Harris-Hall

Hall was working the register on Dec. 13 when a man entered the store and tried to rob it, police said.

After a few minutes of back and forth, as Kamarr tried to get out money, Harris-Hall said police told her the suspect fired at her husband.

“I was told all of this happened in four minutes. I know that was the longest four minutes of his life," she said through tears.

Richmond police said the investigation into Hall's killing remains vigorous and active.

The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a least one — and possibly a string of — dollar store robberies in Central Virginia.

Sources told CBS 6 detectives are investigating if the person involved in that arrest is connected to Kamarr's homicide.

Harris-Hall said detectives told her family an arrest had been made.

United Communities Against Crime hosted the vigil outside the Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

Kamarr, who is originally from Philadelphia, was a huge Eagles fan, so those in attendance were asked to wear green and white.

Hall is survived two children, several grandchildren and a large extended family.

After the vigil, community members gifted his grandchildren with new bikes for Christmas.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

