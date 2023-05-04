Where Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit while in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Richmond Thursday afternoon touting the Biden administration's investment in small businesses to mark National Small Business Week.

Harris is slated to tour Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott's Addition, which is an indoor, hydroponic farm.

The vice president's visit highlights how small businesses benefited from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was authorized and expanded under the American Rescue Plan, according to officials with the administration.

Babylon received a $150,000 equity investment from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, which the SSBCI supports.

"This is an innovative small business that's growing, and it's growing as a result of the Biden Harris administration policies to help small businesses access capital to help small businesses grow," White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend said. "You know, since President Biden and Vice President Harris have taken office, over 10.5 million small businesses have filed to start. That is the largest number of new small business filings in two years in American history."

However, Harris' appearance in Richmond, which is her second in less than a year, is drawing criticism from Virginia Republicans. Republican Party of Virginia Chair Rich Anderson said he thinks Harris should be in Washington working with Republicans to raise the debt ceiling, saying Republicans in the House passed a bill to do that last week.

"They're ready to sit down and negotiate with Democrats and with the White House, but they have said that negotiations are a non-starter," Republican Party of Virginia Chair Rich Anderson said. "So to me, she ought to be in Washington doing her part to try to hammer out an agreement to get control of this U.S. economy."

When asked about the criticism, the White House spokesperson said that the Republican bill slashes funding to several federal programs.

Of note, Biden has invited Republican leadership to the on Monday, but Reuters reports will discuss the budget with them, but will not negotiate on the debt ceiling.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.