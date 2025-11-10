Sen. Tim Kaine explains decision to back government funding without ACA tax credit restoration

WASHINGTON — One of the Democrats who broke ranks to agree to reopen the government — without restoring the tax credits for the Affordable Care Act first — was Virginia's Tim Kaine.

Kaine, who doesn't face reelection until 2030, spoke to reporters about his change of heart. He said the pain the shutdown was inflicting on federal workers, SNAP beneficiaries and others was becoming too acute.

Kaine said the bill he now supports would provide back pay to furloughed and essential workers, restore the workers whose jobs were cut after October first and prevent future widespread reductions in the federal workforce.

He said Republicans promised a vote on the Affordable Care Act subsidies within a month.

"If I can get important programs like SNAP funded, and not just at a bare-bones level but at a robust level, helping the 800,000 Virginians who get SNAP, and I can cue up a debate on the important healthcare issue, and then I can protect—there's probably a million Virginians who are either federal employees, contractors or their dependents—and I can protect them going forward, again that gets me to yes," Kaine said.

Kaine says Senate Majority Leader John Thune has promised a vote on extending the ACA subsidies within 30 days.

