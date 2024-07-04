These Petersburg boys 'know mom is in heaven' two years after her unsolved murder

PETERSBURG, Va. -- “Time heals all wounds.”

A Petersburg mother believes that saying is false, because the more time she spends thinking about her daughter, Kadesha Williams’ unsolved murder, the worse it gets.

This picture means the world to a six-year-old little boy who misses his mom dearly.

WTVR Kadesha Williams

"I love her. I love her and her always takes me to places.”

26-year-old Kadesha Williams was shot while sitting inside a car on the 700 block of Commerce Street in Petersburg on June 30, 2022.

Kadesha was in the car with a man who was also shot but survived.

Her mother, Samantha Williams, says two years have flown by and the family still has no closure

"I stay in the house. I don't go places because I still don't know who killed my daughter," Williams said. "Nothing has been done really, we don't know anything and all we want is justice for Kadesha."

WTVR Samantha Williams, right

Kadesha's two young boys, now three and six years old, both understand that mom is in heaven and that their new mom is also Grandma Samantha.

"They miss her every day and they know someone hurt their mother and they know their mother is in heaven, yep, they know she's in heaven."

Fighting to keep Kadesha's case from going cold, Williams and her sister beg the public to come forward with information.

"I've lived in Petersburg all my life and a lot of people know me and know that's my daughter,” Williams said. “My daughter didn't deserve this and it really hurts me that I know people know what happened and they aren't speaking up. Nobody has said anything and I just don't understand why it happened to her."

Kadesha’s family will spend this 4th of July remembering instead of celebrating. With the anniversary of her death so close to the holiday, they say it will never be the same.

