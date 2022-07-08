2 young children left without a mother after fatal Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two young children are without a mother after she was shot and killed in Petersburg.

26-year-old Kadesha Williams was fatally shot on June 30 and her killer is still at large.

"Why would they do this to her?" asks her mother, Samantha Williams, who says she used to have nerves of steel. "I just want to get justice for my baby. Please come forward because she didn't deserve this."

She's now a mom who trembles with anxiety and grief.

"This is a pain I wish on nobody,” she said. “I’m feeling the pain and it hurts. To all the mothers who've lost a child, I feel your pain and it's not good at all."

A man was also shot at the same time Kadesha was injured but ended up surviving.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Kadesha and a passenger were shot in the 700 block of Commerce Street. They drove themselves to Southside Regional Medical Center where Kadesha died.

The scene of the shooting is just four blocks from her mother’s house, where she had just told her mom, ‘I love you and I’ll text you later.’"

"I feel like I want someone to wake me up from this bad dream," said Samantha Williams.

Samantha Williams will now have motherly duties again, as she is planning to help raise her two grandchildren, ages one and four. She says Kadesha would want her to be hands-on and a big part of their lives.

Williams said that five years ago, Kadesha's first-born son died from SIDS and she finds comfort knowing they're together again.

"That gives me a little peace and the only joy I have is knowing I will see her again one day," Williams said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.