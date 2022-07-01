Petersburg Police investigating shooting that killed woman, injured man

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman and left another man with injuries.

On Thursday just after 4 a.m., police were called to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for two gunshot wound victims who drove to the ER.

Police found a woman, who had been shot and killed. She has been identified as Kadesha Williams, 26.

The second victim, a man, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.