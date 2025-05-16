Family devastated by violence. Former FedEx driver sentenced for Richmond man's murder.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond judge has sentenced a former FedEx driver to 40 years in prison for the murder of a former Hermitage High School football player.

Juwan Lewis, 28, received the sentence for the murder of Kyron Hoskey, 27, who was shot nine times during an argument after a night of drinking, according to court testimony.

The judge stated that Lewis's actions were "excessively violent" and noted that he showed no remorse for the crime.

"We are happy that [the judge] saw fit to assign a sentence close to the high end of the guidelines, and hope that that provides some closure," Richmond Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Hillary Brown said.

According to court testimony, Lewis and Hoskey argued after a night of drinking at Lewis's girlfriend's East End home.

Lewis shot Hoskey nine times, including in the head and abdomen, while his girlfriend and her two young children slept upstairs.

After the shooting, Lewis fled from the scene in a FedEx truck after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The judge said she struggled to find mercy in her sentencing.

"Her comments hit the nail on the head, that it was gratuitous and excessive. That's what was reflected in the photographs that were presented at trial. I think that's what the jury was able to see when they delivered their verdict," Brown said.

Hoskey's family and friends told the judge they are devastated by this senseless act.

"I'm hoping that the fact that we have a sentence here, we have the conviction, we're happy that the jury did the correct thing and convicted him as he was charged. Hopefully that provides them some closure here moving forward, and they're able to heal together," Brown said.

In addition to his 40-year sentence, Lewis was ordered to pay fees incurred from this trial.

The shooting was reported to police at about 3:19 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2024, along the 2200 block of North 23rd Street in Richmond.

Hoskey played high school football at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

He signed a 2014 letter of intent to play football for Virginia Union University in Richmond.



