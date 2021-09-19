Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juvenile fatally shot during fight at Virginia county fair

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
police
Posted at 6:52 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:52:46-04

RINGGOLD, Va. -- Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile at a county fair.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the victim.

Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said a fight broke out in the parking lot and “ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.