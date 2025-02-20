Headin' up to San Francisco, Justin Verlander reflects on remarkable career: 'Appreciative of everything'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Three-time Cy Young Award winner and Goochland native Justin Verlander is the new kid on the block after signing with the San Francisco Giants this past offseason. The 2011 American League MVP and surefire Hall of Famer is not only getting used to a new franchise, but an entirely new setting to prepare for the upcoming season.

"Love the history here. It's pretty special. And then anytime you get a chance to kind of come into a situation, really, Robby Ray was the only guy I knew coming in. So you just get to meet a bunch of new guys. It's been a lot of fun," Verlander said.

There is not much else for Verlander to accomplish on the baseball field, but after meeting with new Giants boss Buster Posey, the 42-year-old pitcher realized this was the right move for his career.

"You know, I was very honest in my opening interview that, like, the Giants weren't really a team that I had really considered much coming into this free agency. But then after talking to Buster and, you know, having some of these guys reach out to me, it really grew on me—the idea," he said.

After a dozen years with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander was a deadline trade to the Houston Astros, another organization that, at the time, he knew very little about.

But with two of his Cy Young Awards and his two World Series titles coming in Houston, he's learned to embrace change.

"I really just take things as they come and try not to overthink them and just be part of the journey. And so far, man, I, you know, I've got a really good feeling about this team, these guys, just this situation. I'm pretty excited about it," Verlander said.

One thing already different in San Francisco is Verlander's role with the team.

Pitching alongside some teammates who were born shortly before his big league debut has made Verlander a mentor, a sounding board, and another de facto coach on staff—a role he may not have embraced as easily a few seasons ago.

"These young guys, especially Birdie, because he's a right-handed power guy, so kind of getting to talk to him a lot, and just kind of being an open book. That's what I keep telling these guys. You know, I would love to help you learn whatever you got. You know, I'm here," Verlander said.

Giant Hayden Birdsong, aka Birdie, called working with Verlander a "really cool experience."

"Not a lot of people get to do that. He showed me a lot of little stuff, like how to scout a little bit. How to read certain things. It's helpful for him to watch my bullpens and tweak little things," Birdsong said.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said Verlander is much more than a productive pitcher.

"It's nice to have him on our side," Melvin said. "The ambiance that he brings, the cachet, the experience. He's going to be a Hall of Famer. All those things tend to pick your camp up a little bit."

Since the Verlanders have not yet relocated west, Justin spends more of his free time talking baseball with his new teammates.

Having come back from multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery, has made Verlander even more appreciative of this particular opportunity.

"You kind of see the end, but I think that makes you appreciate being here all the more," he said. "I try to be present and appreciative of everything. But, yeah, I mean, obviously, you know, this being my 20th year is, you know, one of those moments that you kind of pinch yourself. But man, 20 years in the league, that's pretty impressive."

