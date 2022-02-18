Driver sentenced for killing Henrico Police captain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield tow truck driver who drove off after hitting and killing Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr. was sentenced to roughly 25 years in prison.

Justin Regensburg, 30, pleaded guilty to non-capital murder and not reporting an accident that caused damage last fall.

A judge sentenced Regensburg Friday to 45 years in prison, but suspended all but roughly 25 years of that sentence.

Regensburg had faced anywhere from 8 to 25 years behind bars for the crime.

The tow truck driver killed Lambert while the 55-year-old Glen Allen man was out for a Saturday morning run along Greenwood Road in February 2021. Regensburg was arrested the next day in King William County.

Court documents state Regensburg is cooperating with lawyers for Lambert's family in a civil case against the owner of the tow truck company.

Henrico Police Donald Lambert, Jr.

Lambert was remembered as a man dedicated to his family, his church, and to the Henrico community he served for nearly 34 years.

Prior to killing Lambert, Regensburg had been charged with and convicted of a number of traffic and criminal violations, according to Virginia Courts Database records.

In 2012, Regensburg was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident in Chesterfield County.

He was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.

That case was continued multiple times before the charges were ultimately nolle prossed, or set aside until a later date.

The next year, in Hanover County, Regensburg was charged with his second DWI in five years. In that case, he was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison. Most of that prison sentence was suspended.

Henrico County Police Justin Regensburg

Regensburg's license was suspended for three years as a result of that conviction.

Two years later, Regensburg was arrested again in Hanover and charged with failing to stop and eluding police and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Regensburg was convicted of both.

The Chesterfield man has several other non-traffic-related criminal charges in his record as well.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.