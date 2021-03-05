Capt. Don Lambert remembered for commitment to his faith, family and community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Captain Don Lambert was remembered Friday as a man dedicated to his family, his church and to the Henrico community he served for nearly 34 years.

The veteran Henrico Police officer was killed by a hit-and-run driver while out for a run in Glen Allen Saturday morning.

Friday's celebration was held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where Lambert was a long-time member. It was a celebration filled with music and kind words from colleagues and his two sons.

Today we celebrate the life of a member of our #Henrico family. Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr. was a 33-year veteran of @HenricoPolice. Capt. Lambert was off-duty when he died tragically on Feb. 27.



Don will be remembered for his commitment to his faith, family and community. pic.twitter.com/hWJtKAWXpi — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) March 5, 2021

After starting with Henrico Police back in 1987, Lambert worked his way through almost every department in the police division. He rose to the rank of Captain and in the process, impacted the entire Henrico Police Department, the Henrico community, and his family.

Lambert was remembered for his work ethic and how he lived his life.

Lambert's son Caleb spoke, discussing the six attributes of his Father: 1. Scrupulous; 2. Accountability; 3. Self-sufficient;

4. Devoted; 5. Composed; 6. My Hero.

Lambert's son Jordan played the guitar and sang, then asked those who knew his dad to take something from his life and live their life like that.

This afternoon our community celebrated the life of Captain Don Lambert. The Henrico Police Division is grateful for the outpouring of kind words, love and support everyone has shared during this difficult time. Rest easy Don, we have the watch. pic.twitter.com/9Ki5HZ63a2 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 5, 2021

Henrico County Police Chief Eric English presented Lambert's widow with a Meritorious Service Award, saying Lambert filled in all three boxes to be given the award.

"His commitment to the job and to the citizens of this county will be missed," said English.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas told the audience and those watching the live stream, that Don Lambert was the strongest stitching of the community fabric.

Vithoulkas said Lambert was bigger than one agency and jurisdiction.

He also described Lambert as a man who loved life and lived life, and a man who made so many friends.

Lambert is survived by his wife and four children.