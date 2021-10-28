Watch
Jury selected for civil trial over Charlottesville rally

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Cole Evan White, 26, who pleaded guilty to attacking counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been a student at San Francisco State University in California while awaiting his sentencing in federal court. A spokesman for the school confirmed Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 that White is currently a part-time student who first enrolled in the fall 2017 semester. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Confederate Monument Protest Riot Case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A jury has been seated in a civil trial to determine whether white nationalists who planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville will be held responsible for the violence that erupted.

The process of choosing a jury was completed Wednesday, the third day of jury selection.

Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville. The federal lawsuit seeks monetary damages against two dozen white nationalists and organizations.

It also seeks a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of nine plaintiffs who were physically injured or emotionally scarred during two days of violence in Aug. 2017.

