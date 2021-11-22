Jury resumes deliberations in 'Unite the Right' civil trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A jury has resumed deliberations in the civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The jury in U.S. District Court is being asked to decide whether white supremacists, neo-Nazis and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during two days of demonstrations.

Jurors will also decide if the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages for nine people who filed a federal lawsuit after they received physical or psychological injuries.

Jurors deliberated for about 7 1/2 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict.

