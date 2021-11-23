Watch
Jury awards millions in damages for 'Unite the Right' violence

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:03:55-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A jury has awarded millions of dollars in damages against white nationalist leaders for violence that erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

After a nearly monthlong civil trial, a jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville Tuesday deadlocked on two key claims but found the white nationalists liable on four other counts.

The jury awarded slightly more than $25 million to nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during two days of demonstrations.

