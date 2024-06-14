Jubilation in June, Richmond’s 3-day Juneteenth celebration, features musical performances, fireworks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Grammy-nominated and Richmond’s own Mad Skillz is one of several artists performing for Richmond's three-day Jubilation in June.

The celebration begins Friday at 8 p.m. at Dogwood Dell.

"We started it with a three-day festival because there's so much great things to celebrate that we couldn't do it all in one day," Priscilla Wright, Richmond's recreation program manager, explained.

After Friday’s concert at Dogwood Dell, Saturday’s event moves downtown to the Intermediate Terminal. The celebration starts at 3:30 p.m. and features national recording artist Talib Kweli along with a host of other performers and fireworks to end the evening.

"The best part about us being at Rocket Landing is the fireworks are shot across the street at Ancarrow's Landing, which is also the slave trail," Wright said. "So it's also reclaiming the space for something that's positive and something that gives us the richness that Richmond has."

Then on Sunday the celebration returns to Dogwood Dell with a performance by Richmond's own Mad Skillz and some of his famous friends will likely be joining him.

"I can't tell you though because you know, NDAs and stuff," Wright said. "And I want everyone to be surprised... That's why it's Mad Skillz and friends — and he has a lot of friends."

All events are free and open to the public.

Click here for details from the City of Richmond.

Juneteenth also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Day of Freedom” is Wednesday, June 19. But there are Juneteenth events happening this Father’s Day weekend through the end of the month.

