Juneteenth: Check out these events across Central Virginia celebrating 'Day of Freedom'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19, but there are Juneteenth events happening this weekend through the end of the month.

Richmond's 3-Day Jubilation in June

Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at Dogwood Dell: Legacy Band

Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Intermediate Terminal at 3101 Wharf Street: The festival continues national rap artist Talib Kweli as the festival headliner. Other performances include local artists Rodney Stith, DJ Prolific, and the Trademark Band. The day ends with a fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.

Parking at Main Street Station with a free ride on the GRTC Pulse bus to the East River Front Station. On-street parking will not be available on East Main Street between the roundabout and Nicholson Street. Also, access to Ancarrows Landing and the Richmond Slave Trail will be restricted from Friday, June 14 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, June 16 at 8 a.m.

Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. at Dogwood Dell: Grammy nominated rapper Mad Skillz will bring his Hip Hop Concert featuring a few of his friends.

All events are free and open to the public.

Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 15 at Dorey Park

CBS 6 Joi Fultz & Luke Porter are emcees

Join Henrico Recreation & Parks for a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, and entertainment. FREE and open to the public!

Details: https://henrico.us/calendar/juneteenth2023/

New Kent and Charles City County Branches of the NAACP Juneteenth Celebration: A celebration of History & Culture

Saturday, June 15 from Noon to 6 p.m.

New Kent High School at 7635 Egypt Road

A day filled with entertainment, vendors, a kids zone, vintage car & truck cruise in, delicious food trucks, and much more lawn chairs and blankets suggested. Rain date is Sunday, June 16.

Call 804-350-5783 or check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mynewkentnaacp/

Chesterfield County's Juneteenth Events

Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park

Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn Chesterfield's ties to Galveston, Texas through photos, memorabilia, and discussion with Henricus Historical Park staff.

Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield, (meet at Visitor Center)

Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.

Significance of Juneteenth and the Carter Family Farms

Thursday, June 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Chesterfield Baptist Church at 16520 Hull Street Road in Moseley

In 2021, Michael Carter Jr. was recognized as the Small Farm Agent of the Year by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. A fifth-generation farmer in Orange County, Michael officially established Carter Farms in 2017 with the ultimate goal of creating a teaching farm that educates visitors on the many achievements of African American farmers and inventors. Michael will present the significance of Juneteenth and the Carter Family Farms.

Free, but registration is required.

More Info: https://www.chesterfield.gov/5406/Juneteenth

The Forgotten Soldiers of Juneteenth

Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henricus Historical Park at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester

Henricus Historical Park will have an exhibition displayed in the church showcasing photography of the 116th United States Colored Troops (USCT) while they were at the Dutch Gap Canal. Alongside the imagery, there will be display tables of reproduction clothing, gear and weaponry that resemble what would have been used by the men of the USCTs for adults and children to examine, feel or wear. Henricus Interpretation Supervisor John Pagano will be in the church to lead discussions on the topic and answer questions on Saturday.

Standard admission fees are applicable.

Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park

Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield

Stop by for a unique demonstration that not only reconnects you with nature but also celebrates the rich tapestry of Black heritage and freedom. (Meet at the pool.)

Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.

Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park

Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield

Traverse paths that were once marked by segregation, reflecting on how these landscapes played a role in shaping the history of Black recreation. (Meet at Bright Hope Horse Complex.)

Cost: Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.

Pop Up Night Vendor Market

Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education at 11810 Centre Street in Chester

Join us for this free, family-friendly event at the Perkinson Center for Arts and Education as we culminate our Juneteenth 2024 Celebration with an evening of entertainment, vendor marketplace shopping, arts, food trucks and more! If interested in being a vendor for the Chesterfield Juneteenth Pop Up Night Vendor Market, complete the application form for consideration by Wednesday, June 12.

Details on all events https://www.chesterfield.gov/5406/Juneteenth

The Love Movement Juneteenth Freedom Celebration by The Love Movement Social Event Series

Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m.

Brambly Park Winery in Scotts Addition



Live music from JTucker and Krewe, along with Reggae sensation Mighty Joshua

Music by DJ Adapt and E-One spinning the best from R&B and Classic Hip Hop.

Dance performance by the award-winning youth dance troop, City Dance Theater

Vendors, food trucks, face painting for the kid and much more charitable organization: Community, Wellness and Life

More Info: 516-690-7797

Other events:

Summer edition of Senior Day in the Park

Event by Richmond VA Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities

Thursday, June 13, 11am - 2pm

Byrd Park Round House, 631 Westover Rd, Richmond,

Free - Enjoy games, crafts, and music from the Katz Band

2024 Westchester Concert Series featuring 64 Crayons Band

Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Westchester Concert Field

15853 Westchester Commons

Free concert events are select Thursdays in the Westchester Concert Field on Main Street next to NAPA Kitchen & Wine!

https://www.shopwestchestercommons.com/events/

The Tin Pan Concerts

James “Saxsmo” Gates (Jazz) – June 14, 8pm

A Tribute to Frankie Beverly feat: Paul Bumbry - June 15, 8pm

Judy Collins (Folk) June 18 & 19, 8pm

Larry Carlton (Jazz) - August 18 $& 19, 2 & 7pm

Little Texas (Country) – September 27

Details: call 804-447-8189 or online https://tinpanrva.com/

Richmond's African-American History Bus Tour

Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Valentine at 1015 E Clay Street

Celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, with a tour honoring Richmond legacies of resilience, resistance and remarkable achievement.

Call 804-649-0711 or get details here: https://thevalentine.org/event/richmonds-african-american-history-bus-tour/

Taste of India Festival 2024

Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cultural Center of India

6641 Ironbridge Parkway in Chester

Food, entertainment, vendors. Free to attend, pay for food

Details: http://cciva.org/

Amelia Lavender Festival at Windsor Lavendar Farm

3110 Burton Road

Amelia Court House

Friday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music, food trucks, petting zoo, craft vendors and more.

Details: https://windsorlavenderfarm.com/

Virginia Home for Boys and Girls Golf Classic

Thursday, June 20

8 a.m. — Registration & Breakfast

9:30 a.m. — Shotgun Start - Captain’s Choice

Royal New Kent Golf Club at 10100 Kent Field Road in Providence Forge.

The Club at Viniterra, 8647 Angel's Share Dr, New Kent, food, awards, prizes, raffle, and silent auction after the tournament.

Details: https://vhbg.org/golf-classic/

