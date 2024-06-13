Juneteenth: Check out these events across Central Virginia celebrating 'Day of Freedom'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19, but there are Juneteenth events happening this weekend through the end of the month.
Richmond's 3-Day Jubilation in June
Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at Dogwood Dell: Legacy Band
Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Intermediate Terminal at 3101 Wharf Street: The festival continues national rap artist Talib Kweli as the festival headliner. Other performances include local artists Rodney Stith, DJ Prolific, and the Trademark Band. The day ends with a fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.
Parking at Main Street Station with a free ride on the GRTC Pulse bus to the East River Front Station. On-street parking will not be available on East Main Street between the roundabout and Nicholson Street. Also, access to Ancarrows Landing and the Richmond Slave Trail will be restricted from Friday, June 14 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, June 16 at 8 a.m.
Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. at Dogwood Dell: Grammy nominated rapper Mad Skillz will bring his Hip Hop Concert featuring a few of his friends.
All events are free and open to the public.
Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 15 at Dorey Park
CBS 6 Joi Fultz & Luke Porter are emcees
Join Henrico Recreation & Parks for a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, and entertainment. FREE and open to the public!
Details: https://henrico.us/calendar/juneteenth2023/
New Kent and Charles City County Branches of the NAACP Juneteenth Celebration: A celebration of History & Culture
Saturday, June 15 from Noon to 6 p.m.
New Kent High School at 7635 Egypt Road
A day filled with entertainment, vendors, a kids zone, vintage car & truck cruise in, delicious food trucks, and much more lawn chairs and blankets suggested. Rain date is Sunday, June 16.
Call 804-350-5783 or check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mynewkentnaacp/
Chesterfield County's Juneteenth Events
Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park
Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn Chesterfield's ties to Galveston, Texas through photos, memorabilia, and discussion with Henricus Historical Park staff.
Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield, (meet at Visitor Center)
Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.
Significance of Juneteenth and the Carter Family Farms
Thursday, June 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church at 16520 Hull Street Road in Moseley
In 2021, Michael Carter Jr. was recognized as the Small Farm Agent of the Year by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. A fifth-generation farmer in Orange County, Michael officially established Carter Farms in 2017 with the ultimate goal of creating a teaching farm that educates visitors on the many achievements of African American farmers and inventors. Michael will present the significance of Juneteenth and the Carter Family Farms.
Free, but registration is required.
More Info: https://www.chesterfield.gov/5406/Juneteenth
The Forgotten Soldiers of Juneteenth
Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henricus Historical Park at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester
Henricus Historical Park will have an exhibition displayed in the church showcasing photography of the 116th United States Colored Troops (USCT) while they were at the Dutch Gap Canal. Alongside the imagery, there will be display tables of reproduction clothing, gear and weaponry that resemble what would have been used by the men of the USCTs for adults and children to examine, feel or wear. Henricus Interpretation Supervisor John Pagano will be in the church to lead discussions on the topic and answer questions on Saturday.
Standard admission fees are applicable.
Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park
Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield
Stop by for a unique demonstration that not only reconnects you with nature but also celebrates the rich tapestry of Black heritage and freedom. (Meet at the pool.)
Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.
Juneteenth in Pocahontas Park
Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield
Traverse paths that were once marked by segregation, reflecting on how these landscapes played a role in shaping the history of Black recreation. (Meet at Bright Hope Horse Complex.)
Cost: Standard parking and admission fees are applicable.
Pop Up Night Vendor Market
Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education at 11810 Centre Street in Chester
Join us for this free, family-friendly event at the Perkinson Center for Arts and Education as we culminate our Juneteenth 2024 Celebration with an evening of entertainment, vendor marketplace shopping, arts, food trucks and more! If interested in being a vendor for the Chesterfield Juneteenth Pop Up Night Vendor Market, complete the application form for consideration by Wednesday, June 12.
Details on all events https://www.chesterfield.gov/5406/Juneteenth
The Love Movement Juneteenth Freedom Celebration by The Love Movement Social Event Series
Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m.
Brambly Park Winery in Scotts Addition
- Live music from JTucker and Krewe, along with Reggae sensation Mighty Joshua
- Music by DJ Adapt and E-One spinning the best from R&B and Classic Hip Hop.
- Dance performance by the award-winning youth dance troop, City Dance Theater
Vendors, food trucks, face painting for the kid and much more charitable organization: Community, Wellness and Life
More Info: 516-690-7797
Other events:
Summer edition of Senior Day in the Park
Event by Richmond VA Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities
Thursday, June 13, 11am - 2pm
Byrd Park Round House, 631 Westover Rd, Richmond,
Free - Enjoy games, crafts, and music from the Katz Band
2024 Westchester Concert Series featuring 64 Crayons Band
Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Westchester Concert Field
15853 Westchester Commons
Free concert events are select Thursdays in the Westchester Concert Field on Main Street next to NAPA Kitchen & Wine!
https://www.shopwestchestercommons.com/events/
The Tin Pan Concerts
James “Saxsmo” Gates (Jazz) – June 14, 8pm
A Tribute to Frankie Beverly feat: Paul Bumbry - June 15, 8pm
Judy Collins (Folk) June 18 & 19, 8pm
Larry Carlton (Jazz) - August 18 $& 19, 2 & 7pm
Little Texas (Country) – September 27
Details: call 804-447-8189 or online https://tinpanrva.com/
Richmond's African-American History Bus Tour
Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Valentine at 1015 E Clay Street
Celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, with a tour honoring Richmond legacies of resilience, resistance and remarkable achievement.
Call 804-649-0711 or get details here: https://thevalentine.org/event/richmonds-african-american-history-bus-tour/
Taste of India Festival 2024
Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cultural Center of India
6641 Ironbridge Parkway in Chester
Food, entertainment, vendors. Free to attend, pay for food
Details: http://cciva.org/
Amelia Lavender Festival at Windsor Lavendar Farm
3110 Burton Road
Amelia Court House
Friday, June 14 from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music, food trucks, petting zoo, craft vendors and more.
Details: https://windsorlavenderfarm.com/
Virginia Home for Boys and Girls Golf Classic
Thursday, June 20
8 a.m. — Registration & Breakfast
9:30 a.m. — Shotgun Start - Captain’s Choice
Royal New Kent Golf Club at 10100 Kent Field Road in Providence Forge.
The Club at Viniterra, 8647 Angel's Share Dr, New Kent, food, awards, prizes, raffle, and silent auction after the tournament.
Details: https://vhbg.org/golf-classic/
