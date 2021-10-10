Troopers ID driver killed in I-95 fiery wreck

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed after state police said her SUV ran off Interstate 95 and caught fire in Prince George County Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 44, which is about a mile from the Route 301 exit, at 11:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates that a Honda SUV headed south ran off the road to the right, struck trees and

caught fire," Davenport wrote.

Officials said 74-year-old Juliette M. Dufault, of Barefoot Bay, Florida, died of her injuries at the scene.

Dufault, who was wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the vehicle, officials said.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.