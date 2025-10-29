Broadway's '& Juliet' coming to Richmond's Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets for the hit Broadway musical "& Juliet" go on sale Thursday, October 30, for performances at Richmond's Altria Theater in May 2026.

The musical, which explores what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo, will run for eight performances from Tuesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Ticket prices range from $53.10 to $115.70 and can be purchased at BroadwayInRichmond.com.



