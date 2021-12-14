Mom pleads guilty to murdering toddler son found in Virginia steam plant

Warning: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some

HAMPTON, Va. — Julia Tomlin pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering her two-year-old son Noah. In addition to second-degree murder, the Hampton woman also pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.

Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell said his office would seek the maximum sentence of 55 years.

Noah was reported missing in November 2019.

He was found by police at the Hampton Steam Plant a week later.

The medical examiner reported that two fractures to Noah's skull were the ultimate cause of the toddler's death, adding that the injuries were as if a child were to have fallen from a multiple-story building. Officials called the injuries horrific and severe.

The Hampton Coroner's Office also saw signs of blunt force trauma and battered child syndrome when examining Noah's body, according to Bell.

The medical examiner, who was working with an anthropologist, only had a fully recognizable left leg and liver when first examining the toddler.

Theresa Tomlin, Julia's sister-in-law, told WTKR, that she believed Julia was not guilty.

Julia's sentencing has been set for March 18.