HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A tubing accident on the James River on Saturday left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that Julia Budzinski was killed after falling from her tube into the river.

Budzinzki was an athlete at Glen Allen High School, according to those sources.

She is the daughter of former University of Richmond baseball player and Toronto Blue Jays Coach Mark "Bud" Budzinski.

Our hearts are with the Budzinski family 💙 pic.twitter.com/3zddQ22ue3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

A moment of silence was held at Sunday's Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays game.

The team released a statement offering their condolences to the family.

"The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager and EVP of Baseball Operations, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and Monica, and their children Josh and Lily, at this time."

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/hD2opEv1l3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

A vigil is being held in Budzinski's honor at Glen Allen High School Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.