Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Glen Allen High student killed in James River tubing accident: 'Devastating loss'

Girl killed in James River tubing accident
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 19:28:54-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A tubing accident on the James River on Saturday left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that Julia Budzinski was killed after falling from her tube into the river.

Budzinzki was an athlete at Glen Allen High School, according to those sources.

She is the daughter of former University of Richmond baseball player and Toronto Blue Jays Coach Mark "Bud" Budzinski.

A moment of silence was held at Sunday's Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays game.

The team released a statement offering their condolences to the family.

"The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager and EVP of Baseball Operations, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and Monica, and their children Josh and Lily, at this time."

A vigil is being held in Budzinski's honor at Glen Allen High School Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone