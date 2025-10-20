What happened to Judy? Family offers $50K reward after 75-year-old woman killed in home.

WAKEFIELD, Va. — Two years after a 75-year-old woman was killed during a home invasion in Wakefield, Virginia, her family continues to search for answers and justice.

Despite offering a $50,000 reward, Judy Baldwin's murder remains unsolved.

On October 24, 2023, someone broke into Daniel and Judy Baldwin's East Church Street home.

Daniel was shot and injured, while Judy died after being shot at point-blank range.

Deputies believe the motive was robbery, though nothing was missing from the couple's home.

The unsolved crime continues to impact the small community and Baldwin's family.

"We have people that come into Town Hall all the time, asking have we heard anything? Do we know anything," Wakefield Treasurer Robyn Croft said. "It's changed even how we as a community, I feel like, changed our routines."

Judy Baldwin's twin sister Jane Franklin expressed growing frustration with the lack of progress in the investigation.

Virginia family 'going to do everything we can' to solve murder in small town

"I think after two years, we become more frustrated that nothing has been done," Franklin said. "We've had no results. We're always told 'it's close,' 'within the next 90 days,' 'within the next two weeks,' 'very soon.'"

The family hoped the $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction would help solve the case, but no arrests have been made.

Both Croft and Judy's other sister Berdie Duck have theories about potential witnesses.

"I think they are scared to come forward," Croft said.

"I do believe [someone] knows something and I do understand where some people are scared to talk to people about this," Duck said.

The crime continues to haunt the small town and Baldwin's loved ones, especially her twin sister.

"For me, every time I look in the mirror, I see my sister," Franklin said. "We had mannerisms the same, we talked the same. So it's still a very empty hole."

The family wants federal or state agencies brought in to assist with the investigation.

"We think maybe some more people should be called in to go over the evidence. A fresh set of eyes on this," Franklin said.

The Sussex County Sheriff's Office confirmed the case remains under investigation. The sheriff's office previously released a photograph of two persons of interest spotted on surveillance video walking through a parking lot toward East Church Street. At the time, deputies believed the case might be linked to several other break-ins in the area.

Sussex County Sheriff's Office Wakefield Home Invasion

"We're willing to pay $50,000 to have them convicted," Duck said.

"It's time to do the right thing," Franklin said. "And doing the right thing, I hate to say this, will earn you $50,000."

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's tip line at 434-597-4400.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

