Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge issues order against Virginia dog breeding facility

The Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers, who passed animal welfare measures this year intended to tighten up the facility’s requirements and strengthen state oversight.
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 18:08:53-04

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies.

The restraining order issued Saturday comes after federal officials accused the Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County of a series of animal-welfare violations in a complaint filed Thursday. Officials seized nearly 150 beagles from the site.

Envigo, headquartered in Indianapolis, breeds beagles for medical research at the Cumberland facility. It has housed up to 5,000 beagles in the last year.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon said the evidence from federal inspections shows more than 300 beagle puppies have died there over the last seven months of unknown causes. He also said in his order that nursing beagles were denied adequate food, and puppies were euthanized without anesthesia.

The company issued a statement Saturday denying the allegations and saying “animal welfare is a core value of our company.”

Envigo was also the subject of an undercover investigation last year by the Norfolk-based animal-rights group PETA that found similar mistreatment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone