Judge denies request from former Colonial Heights Rehab employee to continue work in healthcare

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights judge denied a request by a former employee at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to be able to work as a health care provider as she awaits the outcome of her case.

Miracle Austin is one of 15 different staff members at the facility charged with misdemeanor falsifying patient records with the intent to defraud.

Colonial Heights Police allege she falsified patients' records between August 29 and Sept. 8 of last year.

Initially, a judge granted Austin bond but said she was prohibited from providing any type of medical care.

Her attorney attempted to get that condition of her bond removed Tuesday arguing that the bond conditions for a doctor at the facility that was criminally charged in connection with his alleged conduct at the facility do not limit or prohibit his work as a health care provider.

The attorney also argued the prohibition has caused an extreme financial burden for Austin.

But, according to prosecutors, the judge denied Austin’s request.

Her next court date is scheduled for March 26.

