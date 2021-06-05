Watch
Judge considering moving 'Unite the Right' civil trial

Steve Helber/AP
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., at the park that was the focus of the Unite the Right rally. Pressure to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them didn’t start with Charlottesville. But the deadly violence that rocked the Virginia college town a year ago gave the issue an explosive momentum. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 05, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A federal judge is considering moving the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" event in Virginia because of potential logistical and safety issues.

The Daily Progress reports that U.S. District Judge Norman Moon floated the idea of moving the trial during a telephone hearing in the case Friday.

The lawsuit was filed nearly four years ago against white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups accused of organizing and participating in the event.

It accuses the defendants of engaging in a violent conspiracy to violate the rights of peaceful counterdemonstrators.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 25.

