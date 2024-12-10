Weekend performance focuses on showcasing talents rather than limitations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The JP Jumpers Foundation's annual Special Needs talent show aims to give a voice to individuals with special needs by showcasing their skills.

Founded by Pam Mines, inspired by her son's autism, the event focuses on showcasing talents rather than limitations.

The talent show will be held at Libertation Church on Midlothian Turnpike this Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by the distribution of nearly 300 presents to children and adults with special needs.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok