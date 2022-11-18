JP Jumpers kicking off their annual Giving Tree event

RICHMOND, Va. — On Saturday, the JP Jumpers Foundation, which helps advocate for Central Virginia's special needs community, will kick off their annual Giving Tree fundraiser at C & G Luxury Candles in Stony Point.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The kickoff event will feature a DJ and virtual performances by those in the special needs community.

The Giving Tree event helps ensure more than 300 Virginia children and adults with special needs are able to have Christmas presents under their tree.

This year, JP Jumpers is asking for gift cards so loved ones can purchase the actual items for their family member.

If you can't make it out to Saturday's event, but would still like to help, you can select a name online here.

If you can't make it out to the launch party in person, they will be livestreaming it on the JP Jumpers YouTube channel here.

The foundation will hand out the gift cards during a wrap party.