Senior Alert: Missing Ashland woman last seen at senior apartments early Saturday

ASHLAND, Va. – State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen early Saturday morning at senior apartments in Ashland.

Troopers said Joyce Ann Ellerbe was last seen at 2 a.m. on foot at the Omni Park Place Senior Apartments.

Ellerbe was described as a Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

The 64-year-old may be wearing a gray jacket, black and white shoes and a black turban, officials said.

Virginia State Police Joyce Ann Ellerbe

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!