Soldier charged in 2018 military vehicle joyride arrested again

RICHMOND, Va. -- The soldier who was accused of taking a military vehicle on a joyride in Richmond in 2018 has been arrested once again.

In the summer of 2018, Joshua Yabut became infamous in Richmond. He drove a military vehicle through the city streets.

A week ago, he was arrested on one of those same streets again.

The chase in the summer of 2018 started in Nottoway County and ended on Broad Street in Richmond.

Yabut was charged with eluding, unauthorized use and driving while intoxicated. He was found not guilty by the reason of insanity in January 2020 and was ordered to be treated at Central State Hospital.

"Information about the new conduct will go before judges in both Nottoway and Richmond City," CBS6 legal analyst Todd Stone said.

Yabut has been arrested once again for a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of a rescue squad.

Police said a call for a woman suffering a medical emergency was underway in the 2700 block of West Grace.

When paramedics and firefighters arrived, they claimed Yabut became disorderly and interfered with them giving aid.

He was arrested at the scene.

"I would expect a judge to take this into consideration with his conditional release and they have some options to hold him as a result of that. It's not the same power that a judge might have when they have five years suspended, but a judge can hold him in contempt for violating the conditional order of release if that's what he did and he will face a punishment with respect to the new charge," Stone said.

If he is convicted, Yabut could get six months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.